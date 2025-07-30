Chris Rock's upcoming film adds Adam Driver, Anna Kendrick, Daniel Kaluuya

Driver, who is known for his role as Kylo Ren in the sequel trilogy of the Star Wars franchise, was recently seen in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. Kendrick who was seen in Another Simple Favor, made her directorial debut with Woman of the Hour. Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, reunited with Jordan Peele for Nope, and voiced Hobie Brown in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Eleazar who appeared in Masters of None, was recently seen alongside Gary Oldman in Slow Horses.