Chris Rock's upcoming film adds Adam Driver, Anna Kendrick, Daniel Kaluuya

Chris Rock's upcoming directorial, which is yet-to-be-titled, has found its main cast. According to Deadline, Rosalind Eleazar will lead the cast which includes Adam Driver, Anna Kendrick, and Daniel Kaluuya.
Eleazar will play the role for Misty Green, a talented actor, who is offered a chance to redeem her career, after it went into shambles. The details of the characters of Driver, Kendrick, and Kaluuya, are yet to be revealed.
The upcoming feature is Rock's fourth feature as a director, after Head of State, I Think I Love My Life, and Top Five. Apart from directing the film, Rock will also write the script and produce. Along with Rock, David Worthen Brooks and Peter Rice are producing. Miles Alva, Nelson George, and Shaum Sengupta. A24 is backing the film.
Driver, who is known for his role as Kylo Ren in the sequel trilogy of the Star Wars franchise, was recently seen in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. Kendrick who was seen in Another Simple Favor, made her directorial debut with Woman of the Hour. Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, reunited with Jordan Peele for Nope, and voiced Hobie Brown in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Eleazar who appeared in Masters of None, was recently seen alongside Gary Oldman in Slow Horses.