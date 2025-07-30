Pride and Prejudice series goes on floors; new cast members announced

Pride and Prejudice, which was Austen’s sophomore novel, revolves around the unmarried Elizabeth Bennet, the second daughter of Mr and Mrs Bennet, in a family of five, from Hertfordshire, near London. The daughters are burdened with the prospect of marrying well because of the family rule that only males inherit their home. As an eligible spinster, she mingles with society and interacts with single men like Mr Darcy, a misunderstood extrovert curmudgeon.