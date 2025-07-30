Pride and Prejudice series goes on floors; new cast members announced

We had previously announced that Netflix is developing a new six-part limited series of Pride and Prejudice, adapted from Jane Austen's 1813 novel. Featuring a star-studded ensemble cast consisting of Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman as Elizabeth Bennet, Mr Darcy and Mrs Bennet respectively, the series has officially gone into production, and a first look of the Bennet women has been revealed.
Joining the cast are Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg. Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery make their debuts as Mary Bennet and Kitty Bennet, respectively.
Further, Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armesto, Rosie Cavaliero, Saffron Coomber, James Dryden, Justin Edwards, James Northcote, Eloise Webb and Isabella Sermon are also part of the society.
Dolly Alderton has written the Netflix adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, while Euros Lyn will helm it. The latter will also executive produce alongside Corrin, who will be making their debut as an EP. Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter will also executive produce for Lookout Point, while Lisa Osborne will produce. A release date for a series is yet to be announced.
Pride and Prejudice, which was Austen’s sophomore novel, revolves around the unmarried Elizabeth Bennet, the second daughter of Mr and Mrs Bennet, in a family of five, from Hertfordshire, near London. The daughters are burdened with the prospect of marrying well because of the family rule that only males inherit their home. As an eligible spinster, she mingles with society and interacts with single men like Mr Darcy, a misunderstood extrovert curmudgeon.
Previous adaptations of Pride and Prejudice include the BBC and A&E Networks adaptation starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth and Darcy, in 1995, which was well known. Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen's 2005 film, which had a re-release recently, was also critically acclaimed. The streamer has previously adapted the Jane Austen’s Persuasion featuring Dakota Johnson in 2022.