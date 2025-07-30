Cinema Without Borders: Dreams — A lot like love

Dreams doesn’t quite get explicit, as one would have expected it to. Instead intimacy and eroticism is fleshed out largely through the many conversations. A protracted voiceover (that can otherwise be a tiresome device, a literal nightmare when it comes to the narrative) runs smoothly through the film like a thread explaining the situations, with the characters perennially engaged in chatter. However, despite being dangerously wordy the film never gets annoying. There’s a lightness of touch and lovely play of words which has you invested in the dissection of feelings on screen. The honesty, transparency and longing of first love is achingly lovely, so is the awareness of its fragility, fleetingness and the eventual moving on from the person who meant the world to you. Most persuasive is how the depth of feelings, however momentary, can unlock the creativity within and take it to new heights as it does in the case of Johanne.