Marvel to skip Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 amid Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars delay
Panels focused on comics and video games are still on the schedule, and the studio will host a booth promoting The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Marvel Studios is officially stepping away from San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H stage this year. While the studio will still have a presence at the July 24–27 fan convention, reports have confirmed it won’t be hosting its signature Saturday night presentation in the massive Hall H arena.
The decision comes just days after Disney and Marvel pushed the release of Avengers: Doomsday to December 18, 2026. The highly anticipated film had previously been a key piece of the studio’s promotional plans, and sources say the revised timeline prompted Marvel to sit this year out in terms of big-screen reveals. With Secret Wars also slated for the following December, the studio is now positioning itself for a larger splash at Comic-Con 2026.
That said, Marvel fans won’t be left empty-handed at the convention. Panels focused on comics and video games are still on the schedule, and the studio will host a booth promoting The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the upcoming reboot set to hit theatres the same weekend as Comic-Con.
Last year’s Hall H panel delivered major announcements, including the reveal of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, along with the surprising casting of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. But with no new Avengers film on the immediate horizon and Thunderbolts, released May 1, having already earned $359.3 million globally, Marvel appears content to bide its time.
This isn’t the first time the studio has opted out of Hall H. Marvel previously skipped in 2011 (when the original Avengers was still filming), in 2015 and 2018, and again in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The 2023 absence was attributed to the industry-wide writers’ and actors’ strikes.