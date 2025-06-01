Marvel to skip Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 amid Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars delay

Panels focused on comics and video games are still on the schedule, and the studio will host a booth promoting The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios is officially stepping away from San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H stage this year. While the studio will still have a presence at the July 24–27 fan convention, reports have confirmed it won’t be hosting its signature Saturday night presentation in the massive Hall H arena.

The decision comes just days after Disney and Marvel pushed the release of Avengers: Doomsday to December 18, 2026. The highly anticipated film had previously been a key piece of the studio’s promotional plans, and sources say the revised timeline prompted Marvel to sit this year out in terms of big-screen reveals. With Secret Wars also slated for the following December, the studio is now positioning itself for a larger splash at Comic-Con 2026.