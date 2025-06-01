Netflix TUDUM 2025: Hanumankind introduces Squid Game season 3 with an electrifying performance

Netflix’s annual global fan event, Netflix TUDUM 2025, was lit up by Indian rapper Hanumankind, who set the tone for the night with a show-stopping opening act that has fans buzzing.

The Kerala-born artist, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, kicked off the spectacle with a fiery live performance of his hit track 'Run It Up'. Backed by Squid Game’s eerie pink guards on stage, the atmosphere was nothing short of electric. The performance marked one of only two major live acts of the evening, instantly grabbing the attention of a global audience tuning in to the Tudum livestream.

Netflix took to Instagram shortly after, writing, “Red light, green light, Hanumankind @hanumankind just opened #TUDUM!”

Known for his raw, unapologetic delivery and hard-hitting lyricism, Hanumankind’s presence on stage drew instant comparisons to international rap heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar.

His raspy vocal texture and powerful cadence made him a natural fit for an event that celebrates global pop culture at its boldest. His sound has already been embraced by the platform -- he previously co-wrote “The Game Don’t Stop” for Squid Game Season 2 in collaboration with Netflix, and his latest 2025 track was sampled in the event’s trailer.

As the crowd roared and the bass thumped, Hanumankind delivered a performance fans are already calling the most explosive Tudum opener yet. One viewer summed up the sentiment perfectly: “Big energy, big stage, big moment. Hanumankind owned it.”

For Indian representation on a global stage, this wasn’t just a performance; it was a statement.