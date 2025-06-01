'Stranger Things 5' set for three-part release, finale to come out on New Year's Eve

LOS ANGELES: Streaming service Netflix has announced that the fifth and final season of its smash hit series Stranger Things will debut later this year in three-parts.

At its annual Tudum event, the streamer revealed that the first part of the final season will come out on November 26, followed by the second part on Christmas on December 25, and the series finale on New Year's Eve on December 31.

Stranger Things, created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, is set in the 1980s and takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to a parallel dimension referred to as the The Upside Down.

The series regulars returning to the final outing include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Jamie Campbell Bower.