Ariana Grande joins Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in Meet the Parents 4

Fresh from a critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated performance as Glinda in Wicked, singer-actor Ariana Grande has officially landed her next big-screen role. Grande is all set to star in the next instalment of Universal’s beloved Meet the Parents comedy franchise, alongside returning cast members Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. Earlier this year, De Niro confirmed the development of Meet the Parents 4.
Reports indicate that Teri Polo and Blythe Danner, integral to the original trilogy released in the 2000s, are also expected to reprise their roles in Meet the Parents 4, although the makers are yet to confirm the same. John Hamburg, the co-writer of the first three films, is slated to direct the film from his own screenplay. Universal has marked November 25, 2026, for its theatrical release. Notably, Jay Roach, the director of the previous films, will now serve as a producer.
The Meet the Parents franchise began in 2000 with a simple yet universally relatable premise: a future son-in-law's quest for his prospective father-in-law's blessing. The film proved to be a remarkable success, both critically and commercially, capturing a volatile comedic chemistry that propelled Stiller into the comedic A-list and allowed De Niro to subvert his screen persona. The film has two sequels: Meet the Fockers, also starring Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand, and Little Fockers.
While the plot for Meet the Parents 4 remains largely under wraps, reportedly, it will follow Stiller and Polo’s characters' son who gets engaged to a seemingly unsuitable, strong-willed woman. According to reports, Grande will portray his fiancee.
De Niro and Jane Rosenthal are producing the film through their banner Tribeca Productions, alongside Roach of Delirious Media. Stiller and John Lesher are also producing under their banner Red Hour Films, alongside Hamburg of Particular Pictures.
Grande began her career in acting with the hit Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious. A transformative performance in Universal’s culturally impactful film Wicked truly showcased her acting prowess and undeniable star power to the world. Released last November, Wicked also earned Grande best supporting actress nominations at the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and SAG awards. The film itself garnered 10 Oscar nominations, winning for production design and costume design.
Grande is set to reprise her role in Wicked: For Good, which is slated to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.