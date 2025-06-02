Ariana Grande joins Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in Meet the Parents 4

Fresh from a critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated performance as Glinda in Wicked, singer-actor Ariana Grande has officially landed her next big-screen role. Grande is all set to star in the next instalment of Universal’s beloved Meet the Parents comedy franchise, alongside returning cast members Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. Earlier this year, De Niro confirmed the development of Meet the Parents 4.

Reports indicate that Teri Polo and Blythe Danner, integral to the original trilogy released in the 2000s, are also expected to reprise their roles in Meet the Parents 4, although the makers are yet to confirm the same. John Hamburg, the co-writer of the first three films, is slated to direct the film from his own screenplay. Universal has marked November 25, 2026, for its theatrical release. Notably, Jay Roach, the director of the previous films, will now serve as a producer.