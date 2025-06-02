Jackie Chan on 'Karate Kid: Legends': 'I've been training for 64 Years, I don’t need it anymore'

LOS ANGELES: Action legend Jackie Chan says he didn’t require any formal training for his latest film Karate Kid: Legends, as he has already been practising martial arts for 64 years.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the New York-set film stars Chan alongside Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang. The film sees Chan reprise his role from the 2010 reboot of The Karate Kid.

Chan, known for performing his own stunts throughout his career, said that fighting has become second nature to him.

“I don’t need to anymore. I’ve been training every day for 64 years. I’ve been fighting, fighting, fighting,” the 71-year-old actor told entertainment outlet Variety.