Jackie Chan on 'Karate Kid: Legends': 'I've been training for 64 Years, I don’t need it anymore'

LOS ANGELES: Action legend Jackie Chan says he didn’t require any formal training for his latest film Karate Kid: Legends, as he has already been practising martial arts for 64 years.
Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the New York-set film stars Chan alongside Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang. The film sees Chan reprise his role from the 2010 reboot of The Karate Kid.
Chan, known for performing his own stunts throughout his career, said that fighting has become second nature to him.
“I don’t need to anymore. I’ve been training every day for 64 years. I’ve been fighting, fighting, fighting,” the 71-year-old actor told entertainment outlet Variety.
He admitted that while he’s no longer in the same physical shape as his younger years, he still performs his own stunts.
“I’m not like I used to be when I was 20 and could do a triple kick in the sky. Now, I do one kick,” he said with a laugh.
Karate Kid: Legends released in theatres across India on May 30. The story follows Kung Fu prodigy Li Fong (played by Ben Wang) as he adjusts to life at a new school, forms unexpected friendships, and faces off in a dramatic showdown with a local karate champion.