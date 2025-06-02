Netflix TUDUM 2025: Stranger Things season 5 sets premiere date

Netflix is gearing up to bring Stranger Things to an epic close, with the fifth and final season set to premiere on November 26. In a major reveal at its Tudum fan event in Los Angeles, the streamer announced that the season will roll out in three volumes, marking a departure from the previous season’s two-part release. The second volume will arrive in time for Christmas 2025, while the finale is set to drop on New Year’s Eve.

The announcement was made by cast members Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin. Millie Bobby Brown, who reprises her role as Eleven, was notably absent, as she’s currently shooting a new Enola Holmes film in London.