Netflix TUDUM 2025: Stranger Things season 5 sets premiere date

Netflix is gearing up to bring Stranger Things to an epic close, with the fifth and final season set to premiere on November 26. In a major reveal at its Tudum fan event in Los Angeles, the streamer announced that the season will roll out in three volumes, marking a departure from the previous season’s two-part release. The second volume will arrive in time for Christmas 2025, while the finale is set to drop on New Year’s Eve.
The announcement was made by cast members Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin. Millie Bobby Brown, who reprises her role as Eleven, was notably absent, as she’s currently shooting a new Enola Holmes film in London.
The final season will feature eight episodes with intriguing titles such as “The Crawl”, “The Turnbow Trap”, “Sorcerer”, and “Escape From Camazotz”. One episode remains partially under wraps, titled “The Vanishing of _____”, teasing a mystery that has yet to be revealed.
Production on the fifth season wrapped in December. Set in the fall of 1987, the story picks up more than a year after Season 4’s harrowing events, which ended with the villainous Vecna tearing open a gate to the Upside Down and unleashing chaos on Hawkins.
In addition to long-time fan favourites like David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Sadie Sink, the final season welcomes new faces including Linda Hamilton, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. Jamie Campbell Bower returns as Vecna, continuing his reign as the central antagonist introduced in the previous season.