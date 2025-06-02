Netflix TUDUM 2025: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery gets premiere date; cast revealed

Detective Benoit Blanc is officially set to return this holiday season. Netflix has announced that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third instalment in Rian Johnson’s hit whodunit franchise, will premiere on December 12.
The announcement was made during Netflix’s Tudum fan event, accompanied by a brief teaser. The film, which wrapped production in August 2024, is once again written, directed, and produced by Johnson under his T-Street banner alongside long-time collaborator Ram Bergman.
Daniel Craig reprises his role as the eccentric Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc, leading yet another all-star ensemble. Joining him this time are Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Josh Brolin (Dune), Andrew Scott (Ripley), Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mila Kunis (Luckiest Girl Alive), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), and Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3).
Wake Up Dead Man follows 2019’s Knives Out and its 2022 sequel Glass Onion, both of which received critical acclaim and became major streaming successes. Each film features a brand-new murder mystery with a rotating cast of characters, all tied together by Craig’s Blanc.
The original Knives Out featured an ensemble including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the late Christopher Plummer, while Glass Onion welcomed Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, and Kate Hudson, among others.