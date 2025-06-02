Netflix TUDUM 2025: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery gets premiere date; cast revealed

Detective Benoit Blanc is officially set to return this holiday season. Netflix has announced that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third instalment in Rian Johnson’s hit whodunit franchise, will premiere on December 12.

The announcement was made during Netflix’s Tudum fan event, accompanied by a brief teaser. The film, which wrapped production in August 2024, is once again written, directed, and produced by Johnson under his T-Street banner alongside long-time collaborator Ram Bergman.