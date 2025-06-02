Ryan Coogler has no 'intention' of making 'Sinners' sequel

WASHINGTON: After the blockbuster success of 'Sinners', the fans of this horror-drama have been earnestly hoping for its sequel as per the current trend in the film industry.

The director of the movie, Ryan Coogler, has now expressed his intentions of not making a sequel to the movie, reported Variety.

In a recent interview with Ebony Magazine, as quoted by Variety, Coogler, who has helmed mega-franchise blockbusters like 'Black Panther' and 'Creed,' said he "never" thought about making a follow-up to his enormously successful vampire thriller, 'Sinners'.

The director shared the inspiration behind his movie while highlighting that his "intention" was always to make a "holistic and finished" thing.

"I've been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that. I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique," said Coogler as quoted by Variety.

He continued, "I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetisers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there. I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention," as quoted by Variety.