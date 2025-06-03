Disney lays off hundreds of employees across film, television and other division units

WASHINGTON: Major layoffs are underway at the Walt Disney Company, affecting hundreds of employees across Disney Entertainment divisions, including marketing for film and television units, reported Deadline.

Apart from these divisions, the layoffs will also affect the employees in the television publicity, casting, development and Disney's corporate financial operations divisions.

Deadline cited the sources and reported that the size of the cuts on Disney Entertainment's film and TV sides is comparable. The majority of the Disney Entertainment Television staffers are said to be based in Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, this is the fourth and largest round of layoffs in the past ten months that have affected various Disney television operations.

They are part of an ongoing cost-cutting process at the traditional media companies as they reshape their business to focus on streaming while facing economic headwinds.