Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, among 100 others, sign letter opposing Trump's funding cuts to LGBTQ Youth Suicide Prevention

Actors Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter, among 100 other Hollywood celebrities signed an open letter slamming the proposed move by US President Donald Trump to cut funding for youth suicide prevention programmes for queer people.
The celebrities had urged Trump and Congress to "protect funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialised Services in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget." The letter came after a leaked draft of the budget of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was released.
"As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility. And today, that responsibility is clear: we must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth," the beginning of the letter reads, in part. "We will not stay silent," they affirmed.
The letter goes on to explain that since its launch in 2022, the 988 program has helped connect "nearly 1.3 million crisis contacts with life-saving, affirming care to LGBTQ+ young people during their most vulnerable moments. Suicide among LGBTQ+ youth is a public health crisis, and it should be treated as such."
They wrote that this was not to create political divide but one that is made in the best interest of people. "At a time of deep division, let this be something we as people can all agree on: no young person should be left without help in their darkest moment. Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving. We refuse to accept that message," it further read.
Among other people who signed the letter were Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, Paul Feig, Bob the Drag Queen, Troye Sivan, Alan Cumming, Margaret Cho, Josh Hutcherson, David Archuleta, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Nathan Lane, Kelsea Ballerini, Diplo, Benito Skinner, Orville Peck, Jake Shane, Dwyane Wade, Julia Michaels, Noah Cyrus and Paris Hilton, among others.
The letter offered a supporting hand for queer people and emphasised that they are not alone. "We see you. We value you. You have the right to feel safe, supported, and loved exactly as you are. You deserve access to life-saving services that honor your humanity. You may be hurting. You may be scared. You may feel like no one hears you — but we do. We will keep showing up and speaking out. We will not stop fighting for you," it added, before concluding, "We rise together — loudly and determined — for hope, for dignity, and for every LGBTQ+ young person to know that their lives are worthy and that there will always be someone on the other end of the line."