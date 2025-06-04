Andrew Scott to star alongside Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones in A Place In Hell

Andrew Scott, an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, is all set to star alongside Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones in A Place in Hell, a legal thriller from Chloe Domont. The film is financed by MRC and produced by T-Street.

Set to tell the story of two women at a high-profile criminal law firm, A Place in Hell is both written and directed by Domont. More details about the plot and cast are kept undisclosed.