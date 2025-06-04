Andrew Scott to star alongside Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones in A Place In Hell

Andrew Scott, an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, is all set to star alongside Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones in A Place in Hell, a legal thriller from Chloe Domont. The film is financed by MRC and produced by T-Street.
Set to tell the story of two women at a high-profile criminal law firm, A Place in Hell is both written and directed by Domont. More details about the plot and cast are kept undisclosed.
Last seen in Back in Action, Scott has Wake Up Dead Man, and Pressure in the pipeline. The former, the third film in the Knives Out series, is helmed by Rian Johnson. Starring Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, and more, the film is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 12. Pressure, helmed by Anthony Maras, is adapted from David Haig’s 2014 stage play.
Domont made her feature film directorial debut with Fair Play in 2023. The film stars Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, and Rich Sommer and premiered on Netflix, opening to positive reception. Domont also worked on hit shows such as Ballers, Billions and Suits.