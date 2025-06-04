Gary Oldman's Slow Horses Season 5 to premiere on this date

Streamer Apple TV+ announced on Tuesday that the fifth season of its series Slow Horses will release on the streaming platform on September 24. The first two episodes will drop on Apple TV+ on the aforesaid date, followed by an episode each every week until the final episode on October 22. The streamer also released a set of images and a countdown teaser giving a first look at some of the characters in the series.
An adaptation of Mick Herron's Slough House novel series, the drama charts the adventures of Gray Oldman's Slough House boss Jackson Lamb and his espionage colleagues relegated from the MI5. According to the official logline, in the upcoming season of the series, "Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.”
The series also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Jack Lowden, Christopher Chung, Hugo Weaving, Rosalind Eleazar, Ruth Bradley, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Tom Brooke, and James Callis. Nick Mohammed is also part of Slow Horses season 5 in a guest role.
Will Smith adapted Herron's novel for the small screen, and he serves as an executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Julian Stevens, Hakan Kousetta, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Gail Mutrux, Graham Yost, and Douglas Urbanski.
The series, directed by Saul Metzstein, is produced by See-Saw Films for Apple's streaming platform.