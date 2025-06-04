Gary Oldman's Slow Horses Season 5 to premiere on this date

An adaptation of Mick Herron's Slough House novel series, the drama charts the adventures of Gray Oldman's Slough House boss Jackson Lamb and his espionage colleagues relegated from the MI5. According to the official logline, in the upcoming season of the series, "Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.”