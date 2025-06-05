'I did it three movies in a row, maybe four': Wes Anderson on trying to cast Jodie Foster in his films

Director Wes Anderson's films have always lined up a star-studded cast which includes A-listers like Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Margot Robbie, among others, but the director's wish to cast one actor is yet to come to fruition—Jodie Foster.

Wes Anderson revealed that he tried casting Jodie Foster in "so many" films but timing has never worked in his favour. In an interview with Collider during the promotions of his upcoming film The Phoenician Scheme, he shared that he approached the two-time Oscar winner in at least three or four movies in a row. "It used to be that every movie we went to Jodie Foster for a part. And I think I did three movies in a row, maybe four. And I met her, and I liked her. And I thought it was going to get her. I think she’s just great, Jodie Foster. And I loved her."

He continued, "But I guess after asking a few times, I thought maybe I’m not… I think sometimes somebody has an idea of the kind of work they want to do at that time in his or her life, and we weren’t right."