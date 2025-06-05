'I did it three movies in a row, maybe four': Wes Anderson on trying to cast Jodie Foster in his films

Director Wes Anderson's films have always lined up a star-studded cast which includes A-listers like Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Margot Robbie, among others, but the director's wish to cast one actor is yet to come to fruition—Jodie Foster.
Wes Anderson revealed that he tried casting Jodie Foster in "so many" films but timing has never worked in his favour. In an interview with Collider during the promotions of his upcoming film The Phoenician Scheme, he shared that he approached the two-time Oscar winner in at least three or four movies in a row. "It used to be that every movie we went to Jodie Foster for a part. And I think I did three movies in a row, maybe four. And I met her, and I liked her. And I thought it was going to get her. I think she’s just great, Jodie Foster. And I loved her."
He continued, "But I guess after asking a few times, I thought maybe I’m not… I think sometimes somebody has an idea of the kind of work they want to do at that time in his or her life, and we weren’t right."
While the filmmaker did not reveal the films he wanted to cast her in, he hoped that he would still get an opportunity to work with her.
The Phoenician Scheme, which marks Anderson's 13th film, stars Benicio del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Mia Threapleton, Tom Hanks, Riz Ahmed, Michael Cera, Benedict Cumberbatch and Bryan Cranston. "When the daughter, once estranged from her enigmatic father, returns to uncover the truth about her family's wealth, she stumbles upon a covert global operation entangled in political manipulation, surveillance, and betrayal," reads the official plotline.
Foster has been selective with her film choices in recent times. She earned an Oscar nomination for 2023's Nyad and recently made her French film debut in Vie Privee (A Private Life) which premiered last month at Cannes Film Festival where Anderson's film competed for the Palme d'Or.