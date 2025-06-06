Tom Cruise gets Guinness World Record for daring Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stunt

Cruise, who has given back-to-back $100 million box office hits, has previously performed several similar intense stunt sequences in his earlier Mission: Impossible films



A long due recognition has come just in time for Tom Cruise as he wrapped up the missions of Ethan Hunt in his long-running Mission: Impossible films. The Guinness World Record committee has recognised Cruise for setting the record for most burning parachute jumps by an individual after jumping out of a helicopter — a whopping 16 times with a parachute soaked in aviation fuel and set ablaze in a stunt for the latest and final installment of the film series: Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.



"Tom doesn't just play action heroes - he is an action hero!" said Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief in a statement. "A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It's an honour to be able to recognise his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title."

