Tom Cruise gets Guinness World Record for daring Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stunt

A long due recognition has come just in time for Tom Cruise as he wrapped up the missions of Ethan Hunt in his long-running Mission: Impossible films. The Guinness World Record committee has recognised Cruise for setting the record for most burning parachute jumps by an individual after jumping out of a helicopter — a whopping 16 times with a parachute soaked in aviation fuel and set ablaze in a stunt for the latest and final installment of the film series: Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.
"Tom doesn't just play action heroes - he is an action hero!" said Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief in a statement. "A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It's an honour to be able to recognise his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title."
For the stunt, the makers reportedly had to spend several weeks prepping for the sequence scheduled to shoot in Drakensberg, South Africa. Then, they climbed 75,000 feet in a helicopter before Cruise jumped with the burning parachute before cutting himself from it and releasing the backup chute safely into the air. For some of the scenes, Cruise had carried a heavy, 50-pound camera rig attached to himself to film his close-up scenes.
In a behind-the-scenes video posted by Paramount Pictures, Cruise can be seen discussing the scene with his stunt coordinators where he said, "I am going to be deploying. If this is twisted while it’s burning, I am going to be spinning and burnt."
Cruise, who has given back-to-back $100 million box office hits, has previously performed several similar intense stunt sequences in his earlier Mission: Impossible films. From jumping between buildings, climbing the Burj Khalifa, holding on to the side of a flying plane and driving off a cliff, Cruise has constantly upped the ante in terms of performing stunts. After having its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning was released worldwide and earned over $350 million worldwide. It earned over Rs 94 crore in India alone after debuting in the country on May 17. In addition to Cruise, the cast includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris. Newcomers to the Mission: Impossible franchise include "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung.