Tom Felton to reprise Draco Malfoy role in Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

NEW YORK: British actor Tom Felton is set to reprise his fan-favourite Harry Potter character, Draco Malfoy, in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Felton, making his Broadway debut, will join the cast at New York’s Lyric Theatre for a limited 19-week engagement beginning on 11 November, according to a press release.

This marks the first time that an original cast member from the film series will appear in the stage adaptation.

Now aged 37, Felton will portray an adult Draco Malfoy — in line with the character’s age in the play, which is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final instalment in the globally beloved film franchise.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” Felton said. “Joining the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a full-circle moment for me.