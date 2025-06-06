Tom Felton to reprise Draco Malfoy role in Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

NEW YORK: British actor Tom Felton is set to reprise his fan-favourite Harry Potter character, Draco Malfoy, in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Felton, making his Broadway debut, will join the cast at New York’s Lyric Theatre for a limited 19-week engagement beginning on 11 November, according to a press release.
This marks the first time that an original cast member from the film series will appear in the stage adaptation.
Now aged 37, Felton will portray an adult Draco Malfoy — in line with the character’s age in the play, which is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final instalment in the globally beloved film franchise.
“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” Felton said. “Joining the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a full-circle moment for me.
“When I begin performances in Cursed Child this autumn, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes — and of course, his iconic platinum blond hair — and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world,” he added.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows the next generation of wizards, with a focus on the children of the original characters, including Draco’s son, Scorpius Malfoy. The play has been praised for its exploration of legacy, friendship, and the complexities of parenthood.
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said they feel “incredibly fortunate” to have Felton join the Broadway production.
“Tom Felton’s performance as a young Draco Malfoy on screen left an indelible impression on Harry Potter fans around the world,” they said in a joint statement.
“His role as Draco undeniably shaped one of the canon’s most nuanced characters. More than just a foil to Harry, Draco was a portrait of parental pressure, internal conflict, and reluctant vulnerability.
“Over the years, this character arc has become a symbol of how people can grow beyond the choices they were raised to make,” they added.