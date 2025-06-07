Ready or Not 2 wraps filming, gets 2026 release date

The much-awaited sequel to the hit 2019 horror-thriller Ready or Not—Ready or Not 2: Here I come is scheduled for a release in theatres on April 10, 2026, announced Searchlight Pictures. The film whose principal photography began in April in Toronto, has now wrapped filming.

Samara Weaving reprises her role as Grace from the original film. She will star alongside Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, David Cronenberg and Elijah Wood.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, along with writers Guy Busick and R Christopher Murphy are returning for the sequel. Andrew Stearn, Brett Jutkiewicz and Avery Plewes are also coming back to the team as Production designer, director of photography and costume designer respectively.