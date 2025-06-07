Sydney Sweeney talks about her character in 'Euphoria' season 3

WASHINGTON: Sydney Sweeney shared some insight into her character's journey on the upcoming third season of Euphoria.

"Cassie is crazy," Sydney told Jimmy Fallon on the recent episode of The Tonight Show, before teasing that in the HBO series' new instalment ", she's even worse," according to E! News.

As for whether Cassie's character arc includes a walk down the aisle, as seen in recently leaked set images? Sydney wasn't willing to explain the meaning behind the pics, which show her wearing a wedding dress while walking down an aisle featuring the intertwined initials, "C" and "N." (Fans have speculated that the initials stand for Cassie and Nate, her character's love interest in season two, played by Jacob Elordi.)

"I can't confirm or deny," The White Lotus alum said before joking that the photos, "could be A.I."