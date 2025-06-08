Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct by nine women; actor denies the claims

Nine women have accused actor Jared Leto of sexual misconduct, bringing to light what some describe as a "longstanding pattern of misconduct". The allegations, which include claims involving underage individuals, were detailed in a recent Air Mail report published on Saturday, June 7.

One anonymous woman quoted in the report highlighted the open secret surrounding the alleged behaviour, stating, "It's been an open secret for a long time."

Among the disturbing claims are accounts of Leto allegedly asking sexual questions to a 16-year-old girl, appearing nude in front of a 17-year-old, and exposing himself and masturbating while placing an 18-year-old's hand on him.

Laura La Rue, a model, recounted meeting Leto at an animal rights event in 2008 when she was 16. She started corresponding with him via email and received an invitation to his studio in April 2009, during which she remembered him engaging in flirtatious behaviour with her.