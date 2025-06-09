Nicole Scherzinger wins Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, says 'I have come home, at last'

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter and actress Nicole Scherzinger won the Tony Award for best leading actress in a musical after making her Broadway debut portraying Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd.

"Growing up, I always felt like I didn't belong. But you all have made me feel like I belong, and I have come home, at last," Scherzinger said during her acceptance speech, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scherzinger, who rose to prominence as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, brought the character to Broadway after playing the ageing, silent film star with delusions of grandeur on London's West End. She won the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal in both shows, which Jamie Lloyd directed.

"Jamie Lloyd you saw in me what know one else did. You gave us all new ways to dream and you've changed my life together," Scherzinger said in her speech, as per the outlet.