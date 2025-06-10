Amanda Seyfried alleges Paramount owes her 'some money' for 'Mean Girls' merchandise

WASHINGTON: Actress and singer Amanda Seyfried called out Paramount Pictures for allegedly using her "likeness" on merchandise for the 2004 teen classic Mean Girls without providing her proper compensation, according to E! News.

'Mean Girls' is a 2004 teen comedy film directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey. It stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, and Fey.

"I really love seeing my face on people's T-shirts," said Amanda, adding, "I mean, I'm a little resentful, because Paramount still owes me some money."

However, while she noted that "every store sells Mean Girls T-shirts" with photographs of her and co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert's faces on them, she also acknowledged that she wasn't exactly sure how she ended up without royalties for the comedy movie's merchandise, according to E! News.