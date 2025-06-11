Chris Evans reflects on not being part of Avengers: Doomsday: ‘It’s sad to not be back with the band..'

As Avengers: Doomsday continues production with a star-studded ensemble and long-awaited reunions, one familiar face is notably absent: Chris Evans. The actor, who brought Captain America to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared his thoughts on sitting this one out.
“It’s sad to be away. It’s sad to not be back with the band,” Evans admitted in a recent conversation with ScreenRant. “I’m sure they’re doing something incredible, and I’m sure it’s going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren’t invited to the party.”
Evans, who last suited up as Steve Rogers in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, passed the iconic shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, marking a new era for the character. While there’s been no official word on Evans returning to the franchise, the nature of the multiverse has left many fans hopeful.
Currently, Evans is busy promoting his new film Materialists, which co-stars Pedro Pascal, who, interestingly, is stepping into the Marvel universe himself as Mister Fantastic, first in Fantastic Four: First Steps and then in Avengers: Doomsday.
The upcoming ensemble film, directed by MCU veterans the Russo Brothers, will bring together both long-time heroes and newcomers. Confirmed cast members include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova). In a major twist for the franchise, several legendary X-Men characters will also join the fray, with Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, and Kelsey Grammer all reprising their roles.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026, and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.