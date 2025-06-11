Chris Evans reflects on not being part of Avengers: Doomsday: ‘It’s sad to not be back with the band..'

As Avengers: Doomsday continues production with a star-studded ensemble and long-awaited reunions, one familiar face is notably absent: Chris Evans. The actor, who brought Captain America to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared his thoughts on sitting this one out.

“It’s sad to be away. It’s sad to not be back with the band,” Evans admitted in a recent conversation with ScreenRant. “I’m sure they’re doing something incredible, and I’m sure it’s going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren’t invited to the party.”

Evans, who last suited up as Steve Rogers in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, passed the iconic shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, marking a new era for the character. While there’s been no official word on Evans returning to the franchise, the nature of the multiverse has left many fans hopeful.