Stephen Curry, David Harbour, Nicola Coughlan among voice cast for Goat

Sony Pictures Animation has announced the voice cast for its upcoming film Goat, which includes basketball star Stephen Curry. The announcement was made by directors Tyree Dillihay and Adam Rosette at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Deviating from the popular acronym, the story centres around a small goat named Will, who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros to play roarball, which is described as a highly intense, co-ed, and full-contact sport, dominated by the fastest and fiercest animals in the world. Even though Will's new teammates aren't excited about a small goat joining their team, Will is determined to prove that 'smalls can ball'.