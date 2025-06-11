Tom Kingsley Interview: We tried to emulate Tony Scott's style in Deep Cover

Director Tom Kingsley and producer Colin Trevorrow's action-comedy Deep Cover plunges audiences into London's gritty underworld with a potentially hilarious premise. The film stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv comedy teacher grappling with unrealised ambitions. Her life takes an unexpected turn when an undercover police officer, portrayed by Sean Bean, enlists her for a high-stakes mission. Kat then recruits two of her unsuspecting students, played by Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, to impersonate dangerous criminals and infiltrate a ruthless gangland. This unique blend of genres and a stellar cast promises a thrilling and comedic ride.

Ahead of the film's release on June 12 on Prime Video, Kingsley spoke to us about its genre, collaborating with co-writers Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen and producer Trevorrow, the London setting's influence, and more.