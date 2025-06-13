Jonathan Daviss cast as Snoop Dogg in his biopic from Universal

Jonathan Daviss, best known for his role in Outer Banks series, is set to play Snoop Dogg in his biopic which is being directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow). The Universal Pictures' film will focus on the actor-record producer's rise to becoming an iconic star in the entertainment industry.

Brewer will be making revisions to the script which was earlier written by Joe Robert Cole (co-writer of both Black Panther movies). Snoop Dogg will also back the project along with Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker.

Apart from Hustle & Flow, Brewer has made Dolomite is My Name, and recently directed Song Sung Blue for Universal which will be released in theatres for Christmas this year.