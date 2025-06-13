Jonathan Daviss cast as Snoop Dogg in his biopic from Universal

Jonathan Daviss, best known for his role in Outer Banks series, is set to play Snoop Dogg in his biopic which is being directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow). The Universal Pictures' film will focus on the actor-record producer's rise to becoming an iconic star in the entertainment industry.
Brewer will be making revisions to the script which was earlier written by Joe Robert Cole (co-writer of both Black Panther movies). Snoop Dogg will also back the project along with Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker.
Apart from Hustle & Flow, Brewer has made Dolomite is My Name, and recently directed Song Sung Blue for Universal which will be released in theatres for Christmas this year.
Daviss is widely recognised for his role as Pope in the popular Netflix young adult series Outer Banks, which is concluding with its fifth and final season. He also appeared in Netflix’s teen dark comedy Do Revenge, sharing the screen with Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Sophie Turner, and Austin Abrams. His other film credits include Age of Summer and Edge of the World.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time, Snoop Dogg is a 17-time Grammy-nominated artist. His debut album Doggystyle was released in 1993 under Death Row Records, with Dr. Dre serving as the sole producer. The album produced major hit singles like 'What’s My Name?' and 'Gin and Juice.'
Universal has previously made films on acclaimed hip-hop artists like the commercial $200 million hit Straight Outta Compton (2015) which earned an Oscar nomination and featured LaKeith Stanfield as Snoop. It also made the Academy Award winner 8 Mile (2002), starring Eminem.
A release date for the yet-to-be-titled biopic has been undisclosed.