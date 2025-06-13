Rachel Brosnahan to headline Presumed Innocent season 2

Following her role as Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman film from James Gunn, Rachel Brosnahan will star in the second season of Presumed Innocent from Apple TV+. Besides headlining the series, she will also serve as the executive producer.

While Presumed Innocent delved into the events of the book written by Scott Turow and was released in 2024, season 2 will be based on the upcoming book Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray which will be published in 2026. Details of the plot are kept under wraps.