Rachel Brosnahan to headline Presumed Innocent season 2

Following her role as Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman film from James Gunn, Rachel Brosnahan will star in the second season of Presumed Innocent from Apple TV+. Besides headlining the series, she will also serve as the executive producer.
While Presumed Innocent delved into the events of the book written by Scott Turow and was released in 2024, season 2 will be based on the upcoming book Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray which will be published in 2026. Details of the plot are kept under wraps.
However, publisher Pan Macmillan's description of the story states, "When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her."
Season 1 starred Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role. It revolved around the story of a gruesome murder that overturns the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when a prosecutor, who was having an affair with her, becomes the prime suspect in the case. The series is the first television adaptation of the book (released in 1987), following the 1990 film adaptation starring Harrison Ford and Brian Dennehy.
Jake Gyllenhaal is set to return as an executive producer through his production company, Nine Stories. David E Kelley, who developed the first season, will also return as co-showrunner and executive producer, joined by Erica Lipez in the co-showrunner role.
JJ Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich are attached as executive producers via Bad Robot Productions. The producing team also includes Matthew Tinker (DEKP), Dustin Thomason, and lead actress Rachel Brosnahan. Additionally, author Scott Turow will serve as co-executive producer. The series is being produced by Warner Bros. Television.
Brosnahan is returning to TV after her hit Prime Video show Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017-2023). The critically acclaimed show earned her five consecutive Emmy nominations for best actress in a comedy. She won the award in 2018. She also won an Emmy nomination for her role in House of Cards in 2015 for Netflix.