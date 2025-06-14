Gary Oldman receives Knighthood in King Charles' birthday honours

King Charles III has honoured Gary Oldman with a knighthood in the former’s birthday honours list, recognising the acclaimed actor for his extensive services to drama.
This marks Oldman’s first royal recognition for his distinguished body of work. Oldman now joins a prestigious group of contemporaries, such as Sir Daniel Day-Lewis and Sir Kenneth Branagh, who have also received accolades at Buckingham Palace.
Last year, a BBC News reporter asked Oldman about the reason for his lack of royal honour, and he explained that he never declined an accolade. “You should ask them. No nod from the royals, but there we are,” Oldman stated. “Maybe it’s in my future.” That future has now arrived.
Oldman is among the 1,215 individuals King Charles recognised in the honours list, including numerous prominent figures from the realms of film, television, and theatre. The King also knighted the National Theatre’s outgoing director Rufus Norris for his significant contributions to the stage. Additionally, the Palace confirmed a knighthood for football legend David Beckham.
Beyond the knighthoods, the King awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) to Minority Report and The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton. Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh received an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire).
The monarch further elevated musical theatre icon Elaine Paige, celebrated for her iconic roles in Evita and Cats, to a Damehood. Other screen talents receiving honours included The Crown’s Jane Lapotaire, who earned a CBE, and Friday Night Dinner star Tracy-Ann Oberman, whom the King presented with an MBE for her vital role in tackling antisemitism.
The popular dance show Strictly Come Dancing’s presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly earned MBEs. Erstwhile BBC presenter Martha Kearney also received a CBE.
The honours recognised several influential producers for their profound contributions to the television industry. Stephen Lambert, the celebrated filmmaker behind Undercover Boss and The Traitors, earned an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire). The King also awarded Doctor Who and Industry producer Jane Tranter a CBE.
Tranter expressed her profound gratitude, stating, “For this honour to arrive in Bad Wolf’s tenth anniversary year means a great deal to me. Running Bad Wolf has been the beating heart of my career — I have loved every job I have ever had, but nothing compares to this one.”
Lambert added, “It’s a privilege to work in television, telling stories that entertain, engage, and, I hope, bring people together. This recognition is a testament to the extraordinary teams I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years — brilliant colleagues, collaborators, and creatives who make it all possible.”
The King also recognised BAFTA-winning filmmaker and screenwriter Jeff Pope, recognised for titles such as Philomena, with an MBE. He awarded an OBE to John Whiston, ITV’s outgoing boss of Coronation Street and Emmerdale.
In the business and media sectors, Dana Strong, the Chief Executive Officer of Comcast’s Sky, earned a CBE for her services. King Charles honoured Jackie Faulkner, the operations director at Sky News, with an MBE. On the other hand, Tricia Tuttle, the director of the Berlin International Film Festival, received an MBE, and Screen Alliance Wales’ Managing Director Allison Dowzell secured an OBE.