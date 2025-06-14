Gary Oldman receives Knighthood in King Charles' birthday honours

King Charles III has honoured Gary Oldman with a knighthood in the former’s birthday honours list, recognising the acclaimed actor for his extensive services to drama.

This marks Oldman’s first royal recognition for his distinguished body of work. Oldman now joins a prestigious group of contemporaries, such as Sir Daniel Day-Lewis and Sir Kenneth Branagh, who have also received accolades at Buckingham Palace.

Last year, a BBC News reporter asked Oldman about the reason for his lack of royal honour, and he explained that he never declined an accolade. “You should ask them. No nod from the royals, but there we are,” Oldman stated. “Maybe it’s in my future.” That future has now arrived.

Oldman is among the 1,215 individuals King Charles recognised in the honours list, including numerous prominent figures from the realms of film, television, and theatre. The King also knighted the National Theatre’s outgoing director Rufus Norris for his significant contributions to the stage. Additionally, the Palace confirmed a knighthood for football legend David Beckham.

Beyond the knighthoods, the King awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) to Minority Report and The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton. Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh received an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire).

The monarch further elevated musical theatre icon Elaine Paige, celebrated for her iconic roles in Evita and Cats, to a Damehood. Other screen talents receiving honours included The Crown’s Jane Lapotaire, who earned a CBE, and Friday Night Dinner star Tracy-Ann Oberman, whom the King presented with an MBE for her vital role in tackling antisemitism.