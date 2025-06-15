Father’s Day: Top six movies to watch with your Dad

Celebrate the bond, the laughs, the lessons, and the love with films that spotlight fatherhood in all its glory. Whether you're in the mood for heartfelt drama or light-hearted comedy, here’s a curated list of must-watch movies to enjoy with your dad this Father's Day.

'Big Daddy'– Netflix

Adam Sandler stars as Sonny, a man-child who unexpectedly takes in a 5-year-old boy to prove he’s ready for adulthood. What follows is a hilarious and heartwarming story about fatherhood, responsibility, and growing up for both child and adult.

'Piku' – Sony LIV

A quirky, emotional road trip with a hypochondriac father and his fiercely independent daughter. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone shine in this beautiful tale of love, ageing, and the complexities of a parent-child relationship.

'Fatherhood' – Netflix

Kevin Hart delivers a touching performance as a new widowed dad navigating single parenthood. Based on a true story, this film is a poignant mix of laughter, tears, and heartfelt moments perfect for Father's Day.