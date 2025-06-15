Father’s Day: Top six movies to watch with your Dad

Celebrate the bond, the laughs, the lessons, and the love with films that spotlight fatherhood in all its glory. Whether you're in the mood for heartfelt drama or light-hearted comedy, here’s a curated list of must-watch movies to enjoy with your dad this Father's Day.
'Big Daddy'– Netflix
Adam Sandler stars as Sonny, a man-child who unexpectedly takes in a 5-year-old boy to prove he’s ready for adulthood. What follows is a hilarious and heartwarming story about fatherhood, responsibility, and growing up for both child and adult.
'Piku' – Sony LIV
A quirky, emotional road trip with a hypochondriac father and his fiercely independent daughter. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone shine in this beautiful tale of love, ageing, and the complexities of a parent-child relationship.
'Fatherhood' – Netflix
Kevin Hart delivers a touching performance as a new widowed dad navigating single parenthood. Based on a true story, this film is a poignant mix of laughter, tears, and heartfelt moments perfect for Father's Day.
'The Pursuit of Happyness' – MX Player
Will Smith and his real-life son Jaden Smith star in this inspiring true story of resilience, determination, and a father's unwavering love. A tearjerker that reminds us how far a parent will go for their child.
'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' – Disney+
A dad’s scientific experiment goes hilariously wrong in this classic family adventure. Watch as kids shrunk to insect-size battle backyard dangers while their dad frantically tries to fix the mess. Fun, nostalgic, and perfect for all ages.
'Finding Nemo' – Disney+
When little Nemo is captured by divers, his overprotective father Marlin embarks on an unforgettable ocean journey to rescue him. A heartwarming animated classic that captures the true depth of a father’s love.
Whether you’re bonding over a bowl of popcorn or tearing up at the screen, these stories remind us why dads truly are superheroes in everyday clothes.