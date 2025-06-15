'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty reveals Graves’ disease diagnosis, urges fans to prioritise their health

Erin Moriarty, best known for playing Starlight/Annie January in The Boys, has opened up about a recent diagnosis of Graves’ disease, using the moment to encourage others to listen to their bodies, especially when experiencing persistent discomfort or pain.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor reflected on the deeply personal nature of autoimmune conditions. “Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body,” she wrote. “Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely.”

Graves’ disease, the most common cause of hyperthyroidism, is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, leading to an overproduction of thyroid hormone. According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms may include weight loss, heat sensitivity, tremors, irregular heartbeat, and, in some cases, eye-related complications like bulging eyes and light sensitivity. If left untreated, the condition can result in serious issues such as heart problems or osteoporosis. Treatment options range from medications like antithyroid agents and beta-blockers to radioiodine therapy or surgery.