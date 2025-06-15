'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty reveals Graves’ disease diagnosis, urges fans to prioritise their health

Erin Moriarty, best known for playing Starlight/Annie January in The Boys, has opened up about a recent diagnosis of Graves’ disease, using the moment to encourage others to listen to their bodies, especially when experiencing persistent discomfort or pain.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor reflected on the deeply personal nature of autoimmune conditions. “Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body,” she wrote. “Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely.”
Graves’ disease, the most common cause of hyperthyroidism, is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, leading to an overproduction of thyroid hormone. According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms may include weight loss, heat sensitivity, tremors, irregular heartbeat, and, in some cases, eye-related complications like bulging eyes and light sensitivity. If left untreated, the condition can result in serious issues such as heart problems or osteoporosis. Treatment options range from medications like antithyroid agents and beta-blockers to radioiodine therapy or surgery.
Moriarty candidly revealed how long she had unknowingly lived with the disease, attributing early symptoms to stress and fatigue. “A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease. Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on,” she shared. “It’s been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t ‘suck it up’ and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. Sh--’s hard enough as is.”
Her post also featured vulnerable text messages exchanged with her parents—one written during her lowest point and the other after she began treatment. In the first, she described feeling “removed from who I am” and said, “It’s not just fatigue – it’s an ineffable, system-wide cry for help.” The later message read: “I already feel a world of a difference... ‘Damn, this is how I’m supposed to feel? I’ve been missing out!’”
The post drew an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues alike. Fellow The Boys cast member Susan Heyward and See actor Nesta Cooper responded with kind emojis, while director Shana Stein commented, “So happy you’re on the road to healing.”
Moriarty continues to star in Prime Video’s The Boys, where her character left the corrupt superhero group, The Seven, to oppose the tyrannical Homelander, played by Antony Starr. The show’s fifth and final season, created by Eric Kripke, is set to premiere next year.