A24 in talks with Darren Aronofsky to direct Dwayne Johnson-starrer Breakthrough

Darren Aronofsky, the acclaimed filmmaker behind The Whale, is eyeing a return to A24 as he enters talks to direct Breakthrough, a new feature that will see Dwayne Johnson in a key supporting role.
Set in Southern California around the turn of the millennium, Breakthrough follows the story of a disillusioned young man who falls under the sway of a charismatic motivational figure. But behind the charm lies a manipulative core and a dark, hidden agenda.
The film is written by Zeke Goodman, who will also produce alongside A24, which is backing the project. Stacey Sher’s Shiny Penny Productions will co-produce, along with Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions. Jacob Epstein and Justin Wolf will serve as executive producers through Lighthouse Management and Media.
This marks Johnson’s second collaboration with A24. He is set to appear in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, slated for an October release. Best known for his blockbuster and family-friendly roles in films like Jungle Cruise and Red One, Johnson has recently been aligning with more auteur-driven ventures. He’s also attached to a Hawaii-set mob drama directed by Martin Scorsese, starring alongside Emily Blunt and Leonardo DiCaprio.
As for Aronofsky, Breakthrough would come on the heels of his upcoming crime thriller Caught Stealing.