A24 in talks with Darren Aronofsky to direct Dwayne Johnson-starrer Breakthrough

This marks Johnson’s second collaboration with A24. He is set to appear in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, slated for an October release. Best known for his blockbuster and family-friendly roles in films like Jungle Cruise and Red One, Johnson has recently been aligning with more auteur-driven ventures. He’s also attached to a Hawaii-set mob drama directed by Martin Scorsese, starring alongside Emily Blunt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

As for Aronofsky, Breakthrough would come on the heels of his upcoming crime thriller Caught Stealing.