Al Pacino pays visits to Pope Leo XIV

Maserati: The Brothers producer, Iervolino emphasised how these values, consistently highlighted in Pope Leo XIV's recent messages, deeply resonate with his film’s story. He noted, "Their legacy was built not only on innovation and excellence but on profound mutual respect, solidarity, and a shared vision."

Pacino arrived in Rome on Sunday by private jet from New York, according to Italian press reports.

In May, news broke that Pacino had signed on to star in director Bobby Moresco’s Maserati: The Brothers. He will portray businessperson Vincenzo Vaccaro, a key figure who supported the Maserati family and invested in the company's early days. Production on the film is underway in Italy.

The previously announced Maserati cast, which includes Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone, Salvatore Esposito, and Andy Garcia were absent from the papal audience.