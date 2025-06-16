Al Pacino pays visits to Pope Leo XIV

In a historic first, actor Al Pacino paid a visit to Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday, marking the first documented official audience between the first American pontiff and a film star.
In a statement, producer Andrea Iervolino said, “We are honored to announce that this morning His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in a private audience at the Holy See a delegation from the film ‘Maserati: The Brothers,’ including Oscar winner actor Al Pacino and the film’s producer Andrea Iervolino. The meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, centered around shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of contributing to the common good.”
Maserati: The Brothers producer, Iervolino emphasised how these values, consistently highlighted in Pope Leo XIV's recent messages, deeply resonate with his film’s story. He noted, "Their legacy was built not only on innovation and excellence but on profound mutual respect, solidarity, and a shared vision."
Pacino arrived in Rome on Sunday by private jet from New York, according to Italian press reports.
In May, news broke that Pacino had signed on to star in director Bobby Moresco’s Maserati: The Brothers. He will portray businessperson Vincenzo Vaccaro, a key figure who supported the Maserati family and invested in the company's early days. Production on the film is underway in Italy.
The previously announced Maserati cast, which includes Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone, Salvatore Esposito, and Andy Garcia were absent from the papal audience.