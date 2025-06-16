Dylan O'Brien to star alongside Mark Ruffalo and Ruth Madeley in Being Heumann

Dylan O'Brien, best known for the Maze Runner series, is the latest to join the upcoming film Being Heumann. He joins previously announced cast members Mark Ruffalo and Ruth Madeley. The film is an adaptation of the bestselling memoir from disability activist Judy Heumann, titled Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist.

While Madeley plays the titular role, Ruffalo essays Joseph Califano, the U.S. Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare under President Jimmy Carter. O’Brien will play Evan White, one of the few reporters covering the San Francisco disability rights protests.