Matthew McConaughey reteams with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto for a film

Matthew McConaughey starred as Detective Rust Cohle, alongside Woody Harrelson, in the first season of the crime anthology, True Detective, which Nic Pizzolatto created
From L to R: Scott Stephens, producer of True Detective, Nic Pizzolato, and Matthew McConaghey
Life is indeed a flat circle, as Matthew McConaughey and Nic Pizzolatto are reteaming for a new film, after HBO's True Detective. As per Deadline, the film is based on the character Mike Hammer, which was created by Mickey Spillane in the novel I, The Jury (1947).

In Mickey Spillane's and later Max Allan Collins' hard-boiled crime novels, Mike Hammer was a brutal private detective who was the archetypal hardman. He has been portrayed in multiple projects across films, television, and radio.

With Pizzolato writing the script and McConaughey set to star as Mike Hammer, the film will be produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Ken F Levin. Meanwhile, Collins will serve as an executive producer alongside Jane Spillane, who will be a co-producer on the project.

Apart from True Detective, Pizzolatto has written for films like The Magnificent Seven (2016) and The Guilty (2020), both directed by Antoine Fuqua. McConaughey, meanwhile, returned to the silver screen with The Rivals of Amziah King (2025) after The Gentlemen (2019).

