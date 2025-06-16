Matthew McConaughey reteams with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto for a film

Life is indeed a flat circle, as Matthew McConaughey and Nic Pizzolatto are reteaming for a new film, after HBO's True Detective. As per Deadline, the film is based on the character Mike Hammer, which was created by Mickey Spillane in the novel I, The Jury (1947).

In Mickey Spillane's and later Max Allan Collins' hard-boiled crime novels, Mike Hammer was a brutal private detective who was the archetypal hardman. He has been portrayed in multiple projects across films, television, and radio.