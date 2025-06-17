Glenn Close and Billy Porter on board The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping

Actors Glenn Close and Billy Porter are the latest additions to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Close will play the cruel escort to the District 12 Tributes, Drusilla Sickle, while Porter plays her estranged husband and the Tributes' uninspired designer.

Close and Porter will be starring alongside Kieran Culkin (as Caesar Flickerman), Joseph Zada (as Haymitch Abernathy), Whitney Peak (as Lenore Dove Baird), Ralph Fiennes (as President Snow), Molly McCann (as Louella), Iona Bell (as Lou Lou), Maya Hawke (as Wiress), Lili Taylor (as Mags), Jesse Plemons (as Plutarch Heavensbee) and Elle Fanning (as Effie Trinket).

Set 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games during the Second Quarter Quell (50th Hunger Games), it will centre on a 12-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original Hunger Games movies and how he competes in the games with 48 children as tributes.

Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every Hunger Games instalment since 2012’s Catching Fire, will direct this film as well.

The upcoming film is being bankrolled by Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Cameron MacConomy is the executive producer.