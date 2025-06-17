James Gunn: Producing films with unfinished scripts is killing the industry

"Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go," the filmmaker explained. "The screenplay wasn’t ready. And I couldn’t do a movie where the screenplay’s not good." Gunn highlighted the success of this approach, citing strong initial scripts for upcoming projects. "We've been really lucky so far, because Supergirl's script was so good off the bat. And then Lanterns came in, and the script was so good. Clayface, same thing. So good."

He also credits the absence of a quota from Warner Bros. for DC projects, contrasting it with Disney's past mandate for Marvel films and TV shows, which he believes "killed them." Disney CEO Bob Iger has since shifted Marvel's focus to quality over quantity.

"We have to treat every project as if we're lucky," Gunn emphasised. "We don't have the mandate [at DC Studios] to have a certain amount of movies and TV shows every year. So we're going to put out everything that we think is of the highest quality... Nothing goes before there's a screenplay that I personally am happy with."