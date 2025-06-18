Carla Gugino joins David Fincher's Cliff Booth film

Carla Gugino is on board David Fincher's film based on Cliff Booth, alongside Brad Pitt, reported Deadline. Fincher is directing the film, for Netflix, from a script by Quentin Tarantino.

Cliff Booth was a character in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, who was a stuntman for Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a star who is struggling to maintain his relevance. The film also starred Margot Robbie as yesteryear actress Sharon Tate.