Carla Gugino joins David Fincher's Cliff Booth film
Carla Gugino is on board David Fincher's film based on Cliff Booth, alongside Brad Pitt, reported Deadline. Fincher is directing the film, for Netflix, from a script by Quentin Tarantino.
Cliff Booth was a character in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, who was a stuntman for Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a star who is struggling to maintain his relevance. The film also starred Margot Robbie as yesteryear actress Sharon Tate.
Carla Gugino has acted in projects like Watchmen (2008), Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, and the Spy Kids franchise.
Other cast members of the film include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, and Scott Caan. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is known for his role as Black Manta in DC's Aquaman. Elizabeth Debicki won an Emmy for her performance of Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown. In the Ocean franchise directed by Steven Soderbergh, Scott Caan played Turk Malloy.