Cinema Without Borders: Walking the streets—Urchin

As a first time director Dickinson follows the footsteps of the likes of Ken Loach and Mike Leigh. Urchin is a kitchen-sink drama about the homeless. It’s not populated with bright, shiny, happy faces but by the have-nots living on the margins. In fact, they aren’t just at the bottom of the hierarchy but entirely invisibilized and rendered inconsequential for the majority. The idea emerged from Dickinson’s own volunteer work with people dealing with homelessness and addiction and he gets things spot on right from the first shot of eating at the charity truck. The film is raw and rough, both in its setting and its craft. It does tread on familiar territory, offering few surprises in terms of the story or its telling. In fact, it gets weighed down quite often by the plodding pace, staccato rhythm, a theatre-like stylised staging of scenes and sequences and the odd tonal shifts between social-realism and the surreal workings of Mike’s mind.

What helps is that sordidness is accompanied by some wonderfully hopeful moments. The film doesn’t wallow in indigence. The serious social commentary is balanced by a fine thread of humour, like a ray of sunshine in the midst of the clouds.

It’s the characters that win the day, as do the actors essaying the roles, including Dickinson himself as Mike’s street pal Nathan. At the end of the day, it’s Dillane’s show all the way. He is forever charming as Mike despite the underlying angst. He elicits audience empathy even in his wickedness and despite our collective exasperation at his own self-destructive ways. He is as vulnerable as he is volatile. Urchin doesn’t offer any clear answers. The struggle for survival remains in a continuum. What makes the film hold together well is Dickinson’s non-judgmental, compassionate, humanist approach to his people. There are no villains here. If there’s a bad guy in his scheme of things it’s the system and the social disquiet it engenders. Urchin may not be a trailblazer but certainly makes for an impressive, earnest debut.