Harold & Kumar 4 in development from Cobra Kai makers, Kal Penn and John Cho expected to reprise roles

Harold & Kumar are set to light up the screens once again with their adventures in a new fourth film from writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg who wrote the original film. The duo is set to direct the film after having previously helmed Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay in 2008, along with Josh Heald.

Kal Penn and John Cho, who played Kumar Patel and Harold Lee in the hit film series that were released from 2004-2011, are expected to reprise their roles in Harold & Kumar 4. However, it is unclear if Neil Patrick Harris will be back to play a pivotal role in the upcoming film.