Harold & Kumar 4 in development from Cobra Kai makers, Kal Penn and John Cho expected to reprise roles

Harold & Kumar are set to light up the screens once again with their adventures in a new fourth film from writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg who wrote the original film. The duo is set to direct the film after having previously helmed Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay in 2008, along with Josh Heald.
Kal Penn and John Cho, who played Kumar Patel and Harold Lee in the hit film series that were released from 2004-2011, are expected to reprise their roles in Harold & Kumar 4. However, it is unclear if Neil Patrick Harris will be back to play a pivotal role in the upcoming film.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hurwitz and Schlossberg shared, "We’re fired up to bring Harold and Kumar back in a return to the unapologetically R-rated, smoke-filled chaos that started it all. It’s high time they puff and pass their wisdom onto a new generation. Just don’t tell their kids."
Long before production of the film began, Penn had expressed his interest in reprising his role in a new Harold & Kumar film. The original film which became hit, earned a cult status over the years. The franchise started with Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) and followed by Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) and A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011).
Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald are set to produce the fourth film under the Counterbalance Entertainment banner, joined by longtime franchise collaborator Greg Shapiro. Also on board are Mandate — the company that has supported the franchise thus far — and Nathan Kahane, President of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, who, as previously reported, will be stepping down by year’s end to return to producing. Dina Hillier will serve as executive producer for Counterbalance.