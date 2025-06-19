Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, Wynn Thomas, and Dolly Parton to get Honorary Oscars

The Honorary Award specifically acknowledges "extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy."

Cruise, a staunch advocate for theatrical exhibition, played a pivotal role in keeping theatres alive post the COVID-19 shutdown with Top Gun: Maverick. The film earned him a Best Picture nomination as a producer. Known for performing his own daring stunts, Cruise has garnered three acting Oscar nominations for his roles in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia.

For nearly five decades, Debbie Allen has left an indelible mark on the screen and the stage as an actor, choreographer, and producer. Her choreography graced the Oscars ceremony seven times, plus she contributed her talents to films including Forget Paris, The Six Triple Eight, and A Jazzman’s Blues. Allen's producing credits feature A Star for Rose and Amistad, while her notable acting performances include Fame, Your Life Is Calling, Ragtime, and Jo Jo Dancer.