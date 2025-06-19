Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, Wynn Thomas, and Dolly Parton to get Honorary Oscars

In a significant announcement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the 16th annual Governors Awards will honour four luminaries of film and music on November 16 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood. Each year, numerous individuals are considered for these prestigious awards. This year, the Academy will present Honorary Awards to actor-filmmaker Tom Cruise, production designer Wynn Thomas, and choreographer-actor Debbie Allen. Additionally, philanthropist-musician Dolly Parton will receive the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Academy President Janet Yang emphasised the profound influence of these recipients on the filmmaking community. "This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact," Yang stated. She underscored the Board of Governors' honour in recognising "these brilliant artists," highlighting Allen's trailblasing work, Cruise's dedication to the theatre and stunts communities, Parton's unwavering commitment to humanitarian efforts, and Thomas's visionary contributions to enduring films.
The Honorary Award specifically acknowledges "extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy."
Cruise, a staunch advocate for theatrical exhibition, played a pivotal role in keeping theatres alive post the COVID-19 shutdown with Top Gun: Maverick. The film earned him a Best Picture nomination as a producer. Known for performing his own daring stunts, Cruise has garnered three acting Oscar nominations for his roles in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia.
For nearly five decades, Debbie Allen has left an indelible mark on the screen and the stage as an actor, choreographer, and producer. Her choreography graced the Oscars ceremony seven times, plus she contributed her talents to films including Forget Paris, The Six Triple Eight, and A Jazzman’s Blues. Allen's producing credits feature A Star for Rose and Amistad, while her notable acting performances include Fame, Your Life Is Calling, Ragtime, and Jo Jo Dancer.
Wynn Thomas, a pioneer in production design from the Black community, launched his career in films with director Spike Lee’s 1986 feature She’s Gotta Have It. He subsequently collaborated with Lee on acclaimed films such as Do the Right Thing, Da 5 Bloods, and Malcolm X. Thomas's distinguished work also encompasses Ron Howard’s Cinderella Man and A Beautiful Mind, in addition to the Academy Award-nominated film Hidden Figures.
Also an Academy Award statuette, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recognises "an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities."
Actor-musician Dolly Parton will receive this award for her decades-long work as a philanthropist. With more than 100 million songs sold, Parton has also starred in classic films like Steel Magnolias and Nine to Five. She earned two Best Original Song Oscar nominations—for ‘Travelin’ Thru’ in Transamerica and the ‘Nine to Five’ titular song. Parton’s charitable endeavours are extensive; in 1988, she founded Dollywood Foundation, championing education in East Tennessee, her hometown. Besides, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, her renowned literacy initiative, has distributed over 285 million books worldwide since its inception in 1995.