Danny Boyle says he would not make 'Slumdog Millionaire' today due to cultural appropriation concerns

Danny Boyle is proud of his Oscar-winning 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire, but the filmmaker acknowledged that he cannot make the film in the present climate.

Boyle told The Guardian that if he were to make Slumdog Millionaire today, he would use a filmmaker from India for it. He admitted that it is a flawed method to go to India with a native language-speaking cast and crew and make the film, because it would mean an outsider’s perspective, which he considers an act of “cultural appropriation”.

Boyle’s film tells the story of a kid from Mumbai’s ghetto who takes part in a quiz program with millions up for grabs. It stars Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Anil Kapoor, and Irrfan Khan, among others.

Slumdog Millionaire won a Best Picture Oscar, and the film won critical appreciation, especially for its virtuoso filmmaking. However, many in India criticised Boyle for the film’s depiction of poverty in the country, with some calling it “white man's imagined India”.

A sequel to the film is in development, with Swati Shetty and Grant Kessman’s Bridge7 banner acquiring the rights for it. However, given Boyle’s recognition of the film’s flaws, he is unlikely to be part of the project as a director.

Meanwhile, Boyle’s latest film is 28 Years Later, which follows 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. The film stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell, among others.