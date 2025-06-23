Ezra Miller eyes Hollywood comeback following Cannes appearance

After years away from the spotlight due to a string of controversies, Ezra Miller is weighing a return to Hollywood. The Fantastic Beasts star, who had largely stayed out of the public eye since 2022, made a surprise appearance on the red carpet at last month’s Cannes Film Festival. The occasion? Supporting filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, a long-time friend and collaborator, at the world premiere of her latest film, Die My Love.

Speaking to Italian outlet Lo Speciale Giornale, Miller said their return to the public sphere is still uncertain but creatively motivated. “I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world, who is Lynne Ramsay, who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers,” they said. “I’m working with her again. That will likely be the first thing I do, a film that she and I are writing together.”

Miller, who broke out in Ramsay’s acclaimed 2011 film We Need to Talk About Kevin, said they’ve found solace in writing during their time away from the industry. “I’ve been writing a lot, because you can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me,” they shared.