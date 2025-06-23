Ezra Miller eyes Hollywood comeback following Cannes appearance

After years away from the spotlight due to a string of controversies, Ezra Miller is weighing a return to Hollywood. The Fantastic Beasts star, who had largely stayed out of the public eye since 2022, made a surprise appearance on the red carpet at last month’s Cannes Film Festival. The occasion? Supporting filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, a long-time friend and collaborator, at the world premiere of her latest film, Die My Love.
Speaking to Italian outlet Lo Speciale Giornale, Miller said their return to the public sphere is still uncertain but creatively motivated. “I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world, who is Lynne Ramsay, who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers,” they said. “I’m working with her again. That will likely be the first thing I do, a film that she and I are writing together.”
Miller, who broke out in Ramsay’s acclaimed 2011 film We Need to Talk About Kevin, said they’ve found solace in writing during their time away from the industry. “I’ve been writing a lot, because you can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me,” they shared.
Their reappearance comes after a period of significant personal and legal turbulence. Since 2020, Miller has faced multiple allegations, including assault, burglary, and accusations of grooming an 18-year-old—claims that have since been withdrawn by the individual’s family. Reflecting on the last few years, Miller said Cannes marked a “tough re-entry point”.
“Not that I don’t hold a lot of remorse and lamentation for a lot of things I did and a lot of things that happened in that time,” they added, “but I’m really, really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss.”
In June 2023, a Massachusetts court lifted a temporary harassment order against Miller after allegations that they behaved inappropriately around a 12-year-old child. Miller later told Deadline they were “very grateful” for the court’s decision, asserting that the complaint was motivated by “attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance”.
“I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive action,” they said at the time.
While there’s no official word yet on when or if Miller will fully return to the screen, their continued collaboration with Ramsay may mark the first step in a slow, cautious re-entry into the film industry.