Jon Bernthal joins Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as the Punisher

The casting reunites Bernthal and Holland, who were filming the 2017 drama Pilgrimage when they helped each other prepare for their respective Marvel auditions. Both would go on to claim iconic roles in the MCU.

Outside of the superhero world, Bernthal’s recent work includes starring opposite Ben Affleck in Amazon’s The Accountant 2 and appearing alongside Rami Malek in 20th Century’s The Amateur.