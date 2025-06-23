Jon Bernthal joins Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as the Punisher

Jon Bernthal is officially bringing Frank Castle to the big screen. The actor, best known for his gritty portrayal of the Punisher in Marvel’s Netflix series and more recently in Daredevil: Born Again, is joining Tom Holland in Sony and Marvel’s upcoming feature Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Directed by Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, the new Spider-Man film is set to begin production in England this summer, aiming for a July 31, 2026 release. While plot specifics remain tightly under wraps, Bernthal’s addition suggests a potentially darker, street-level edge to Peter Parker’s next chapter—especially following the events of No Way Home, which erased the world’s memory of Peter’s identity.
Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their roles as MJ and Ned, though the extent of their involvement is unclear. The Bear-fame Liza Colon-Zayas, and Sadie Sink, known for Stranger Things, are the most notable new faces joining the cast.
Bernthal has made it clear that his return to the Marvel universe hinges on preserving the Punisher’s brutal, R-rated tone—a stance that could make for an intriguing dynamic within the more teen-friendly Spider-Man franchise. His standalone Punisher film for Disney+, which he is co-writing, is also in the works.
The casting reunites Bernthal and Holland, who were filming the 2017 drama Pilgrimage when they helped each other prepare for their respective Marvel auditions. Both would go on to claim iconic roles in the MCU.
Outside of the superhero world, Bernthal’s recent work includes starring opposite Ben Affleck in Amazon’s The Accountant 2 and appearing alongside Rami Malek in 20th Century’s The Amateur.