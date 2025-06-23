Owen Wilson returns for Meet the Parents 4 alongside Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro

Owen Wilson is officially rejoining the Focker family. The actor will reprise his role as Kevin Rawley in Meet the Parents 4, Universal’s latest installment in the beloved comedy franchise. He joins returning stars Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Teri Polo, with pop sensation Ariana Grande making her franchise debut.
The film, written and directed by John Hamburg, who penned all three previous entries, is set for release on November 25, 2026. Universal will handle domestic distribution, with Paramount Pictures co-producing and managing international rollout.
Wilson’s character, the charming and multi-talented ex of Polo’s character, first won hearts in 2000’s Meet the Parents and went on to appear in the two sequels, Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010). His return also reunites him with Hamburg, who directed the final two episodes of Apple TV+’s Stick, in which Wilson currently stars.
While the full plot remains under wraps, sources confirm that the story will center around the now-grown son of Greg Focker (Stiller) and Pam Byrnes (Polo), who gets engaged to a headstrong woman that seems all wrong for him. Grande is set to play the fiancée.
The franchise began with Greg’s awkward attempts to win over his girlfriend’s intimidating father (De Niro) and has since evolved into a sprawling family comedy. This fourth entry looks to continue that tradition with a new generation stepping into the spotlight.
Behind the scenes, Jane Rosenthal and De Niro are producing via Tribeca Productions, with Jay Roach through Delirious Media. Stiller and John Lesher are producing under the Red Hour Films banner, and Hamburg is producing through Particular Pictures.
Wilson’s last big-screen appearance was in 2023’s Haunted Mansion, and he most recently reprised his fan-favorite role as Mobius in Disney+’s Loki Season 2.