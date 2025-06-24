The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 gets premiere date

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is gearing up for its highly anticipated third season, set to premiere on September 7 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. Starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, the spin-off continues the post-apocalyptic saga with Daryl and Carol navigating new dangers as they fight to return home.
The upcoming season promises more twists and challenges for the fan-favourite duo, whose bond has become central to the series. Though the show originally planned to feature both characters from the start, McBride officially joined in Season 2, bringing Carol into the European-set storyline.
Returning and new cast members this season include Candela Saitta, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usín, Stephen Merchant, Hugo Arbués, and Greta Fernández. Season 3 also welcomes new series regulars Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay.
Behind the scenes, the series continues under the creative guidance of showrunner David Zabel. Executive producers include stars Reedus and McBride, along with Scott M Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Jason Richman, Dan Percival, and Steve Squillante. Silvia Aráez and Jesús de la Vega also serve as executive producers through Ánima Stillking.