Victim mindset is a choice, and I don't choose it: 'Snow White' star Rachel Zegler on dealing with online negativity

LONDON: 'Snow White' actor Rachel Zegler says online comments can be alarming, but she chooses to avoid having a victim mindset and instead focuses on positivity, light and happiness.

Zegler, who most recently appeared in the fantasy film "Snow White", received mixed reviews on her casting, with many questioning the makers' choice of the actor in 2021.

In 2022, she was criticised again after her comment on Prince Charming from the original 1937's story as she called him date, adding how he literally stalks Snow White.

The 24-year-old actor was asked about the comments people put out on social media.

"It's interesting...It's really alarming at times," Zegler told i-D magazine in an interview.

"I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don't choose it. I also don't choose nastiness in the face of it. I don't choose negativity in the face of it. I choose positivity and light and happiness. And I do believe at times, happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up and I think I'm very lucky to live the life I live," she added addressing negativity.