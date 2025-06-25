Robert Downey Jr states Pedro Pascal’s stardom reinforces his faith in industry
Pedro Pascal's stocks as a star have been increasing gradually ever since his breakthrough role in HBO’s Game of Thrones, which debuted in 2011. And nobody seems happier about it than Pascal’s Avengers: Doomsday co-star Robert Downey Jr. Speaking to Vanity Fair, featuring Pascal in a cover story, Downey Jr said that the actor’s gradual ascent to stardom and recent “hot streak” reinforce his “faith in the industry”.
Pascal was quick to return the compliment, describing his co-star as “generous and inviting” and acknowledging his support as he found the going tough after Marvel Studios cast him as Reed Richards in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor recently revealed that there has been “disgruntlement” about him being cast in the film for he is “too old”, “not right” and “needs to shave”.
Downey Jr and Pascal play Doctor Doom and Reed Richards, respectively, in the Russo Brothers film’ Avengers: Doomsday, whose production is underway at the UK’s Pinewood Studios. The film is set to release in December next year, and Downey Jr and Pascal have become closer during its production. Downey has hosted “homework days” in his residence for the film’s cast to supposedly prepare for their roles. Pascal did not disclose what takes place during these days.
Unlike Downey Jr’s iconic role as Iron Man, Doctor Doom is a villain. On the other hand, Pascal reprises his role as Reed Richards from Fantastic Four: First Steps. Speaking of which, Pascal, who is fresh from the success of Celine Song’s Materialists, is awaiting the July 25 release of the Fantastic Four film.