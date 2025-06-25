Robert Downey Jr states Pedro Pascal’s stardom reinforces his faith in industry

Pedro Pascal's stocks as a star have been increasing gradually ever since his breakthrough role in HBO’s Game of Thrones, which debuted in 2011. And nobody seems happier about it than Pascal’s Avengers: Doomsday co-star Robert Downey Jr. Speaking to Vanity Fair, featuring Pascal in a cover story, Downey Jr said that the actor’s gradual ascent to stardom and recent “hot streak” reinforce his “faith in the industry”.

Pascal was quick to return the compliment, describing his co-star as “generous and inviting” and acknowledging his support as he found the going tough after Marvel Studios cast him as Reed Richards in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor recently revealed that there has been “disgruntlement” about him being cast in the film for he is “too old”, “not right” and “needs to shave”.