Denis Villeneuve to helm next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, praised the director’s appointment: "We are honoured that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From Blade Runner 2049 to Arrival to the Dune films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theatres. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers, and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure."

This will be the first Bond film since No Time to Die(2021), which concluded Daniel Craig’s run as the iconic British spy. While no casting or release details have been revealed, with Villeneuve’s appointment, the franchise appears poised for a bold and cinematic reinvention.