Sense and Sensibility-based film to star Daisy Edgar-Jones

Sense and Sensibility has been the subject of multiple films, including an eponymous 1995 feature, starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman, and Hugh Grant, and 2000's Kandukondain Kandukondain, starring Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Mammootty, and Ajith Kumar. The upcoming project starring Edgar-Jones is set to offer a fresh iteration of the classic novel from the 18th century.

Edgar-Jones was last seen in On Swift Horses, also starring Will Poulter and Jacob Elordi. Her upcoming projects also include filmmaker Chloe Domont's thriller A Place in Hell, co-starring Michelle Williams and Andrew Scott. On the other hand, Oakley's most popular work is her critically acclaimed directorial debut Blue Jean, starring Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, and Lydia Page, among others.